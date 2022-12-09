There is nothing more traditional over Christmas than carols, and there are plenty of opportunities for people across Sunderland to get involved in community singing this December.

From traditional church events to community get-togethers across the city, there’s no excuse for those who want to get out of the house for a festive sing along.

Sunderland Minster

Christmas 2022: Where are carol singing events happening across Sunderland this December? (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)

The main carol service across Sunderland this year will be held at Sunderland Minster on Sunday, December 11 at 6pm. The show will make up The Mayor's Carol Service, with the Sunderland Male Voice Choir and Minster Ladies Choir expected to come together for an evening of Christmas celebrations.

Another event will be happening at the Minster on Monday, December 5 when the site is hosting a carolling event alongside Sunderland University. All alumni, friends and University supporters are invited to the hour-long session which starts at 4:30. Places can be booked online.

The Ivy House

The Ivy House have already needed to reschedule their Christmas Carol service because of the World Cup, but now have their festive night of singing set for Sunday, December 18. The night will begin at 7pm with food and drink expected to be available throughout the event.

St. Chad’s Church of England Church, East Herrington

The Herrington church on Charter Drive is starting its festivities early this year with an afternoon of carols on Sunday, December 4 when the Sunderland Male Voice Choir perform to get the public in the Christmas spirit. Tickets cost £7 and can be bought on the door ahead of the 4pm start.

City Life Church

Over on Hylton Road, the family friendly church are hosting their ‘Carols For The City’ events across two days. The first of these will be at 11am Sunday, December 11 when the church will be hosting the event before an evening session on the same day at 6pm at St Peter’s Church to the north of the river.

