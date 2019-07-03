Chris Ramsey added to South Tyneside Comedy Festival line-up
Comedian Chris Ramsey will be performing on home turf after being added to the line-up for South Tyneside Comedy Festival.
He’ll be teaming up with best mate Jason Cook when Ramsey and Cook are Mucking About for their Burfdays comes to The Customs House on Sunday, July 21, at 6pm – and tickets are selling fast.
It comes hot on the heels of Chris’ two warm-up shows at The Customs House last month, ahead of the recording of a new live special.
A critically-acclaimed stand-up comedian and a regular face on TV, he has hosted two series of his own show, The Chris Ramsey Show, on Comedy Central, as well as Chris Ramsey’s Stand-Up Central and the panel show Virtually Famous on E4.
Chris is co-hosting a hugely-popular podcast with wife Rosie.
Festival director Jason Cook said: “If you haven’t seen these shows before, they are electric.
“No plan, no scripts – just two of the North East’s finest comics mucking around, riffing with the audience and, as this is a special show, celebrating both of their birthdays.
“Every single one of these shows has sold out very quickly, so make sure to get your tickets and book now. Presents not compulsory (but bring presents).”
Jason is taking to the stage four times during the South Tyneside Comedy Festival, which kicks off on Friday, July 12, with rising star and winner of Joke of the Fringe at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adam Rowe.
Jason appears alongside Carl Hutchinson on Saturday, July 13, in Cook and Hutchinson Have Literally No Plans Whatsoever, which has sold out.
His first solo shows in years, Pictures of My Family, takes place on Saturday, July 27, which follows his appearance on the same day with Glen Roughead in Roughead and Cook, where the pair sing songs about everything from mortgages to Metros.
Tickets for Ramsey and Cook are Mucking About for their Burfdays are priced from £15. For full South Tyneside Comedy Festival listings and to book tickets, contact the box office on 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.