Choir to perform fundraising concert to help preserve Sunderland church windows
A choir are on song for a concert to help protect the windows of a Sunderland church.
Voices Together Choir are holding a concert of light music at the church of St Ignatius the Martyr, Hendon, in a bid to help with the ongoing expense of renovating and protecting the windows of the church.
The church has started to repair its smaller stained and clear glass windows which have been in urgent need of repair. The ongoing project was
given a boost thanks to John Hogg Funeral Directors who donated £5,000 to the overall cost of the work.
Voices Together are a four part harmony mixed voice choir who sing to raise funds for charitable causes.
They will be performing at the church, in Bramwell Road, at 2pm on Saturday, July 27. Tickets are £6 and include a strawberry afternoon tea with Prosecco. Tickets are available from the church or contact Maureen on 0191 534 4948 or maureen.vt2019@gmail.com.