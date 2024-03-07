Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to fly back to Sunderland Empire - here's the dates
A new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time is coming to Sunderland Empire from April 22-27, 2025.
Emmerdale star Liam Fox will play Grandpa Potts on the tour, with further casting to be announced.
The actor is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV’s Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes.
His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday’s Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.
Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features classic songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
It tells the story of absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy.
Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
- Chitty Chitty Bang Band will fly on to Sunderland Empire’s stage from Tuesday, April 22 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland