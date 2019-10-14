Children's Takeoff Festival set for launch - here's what you need to know
A colourful children’s theatre festival is set to brighten up venues around County Durham this month.
TakeOff Festival returns to multiple venues from October 21-26, 2019.
The annual festival, produced by Theatre Hullabaloo and supported by Durham County Council, returns for a jam-packed week of over 70 performances, ending with a Festival Family Day in Durham City on Saturday October, 26.
As part of TakeOff Festival, on Wednesday, October 23, Fly (Teater Patrasket, Denmark), a poetic journey into a circus universe with strange characters, big emotions and captivating puppet imagery for ages 5+, will perform at Blackhall
Community Centre, Blackhall Colliery.
Alison Paterson, centre manager, Blackhall Community Centre said: “As a community centre, we are thrilled and proud to be part TakeOff Festival, enhancing our Cultural Hub programme and giving people the opportunity to experience theatre up close and personal”
Tickets are priced £10 adult / £7 child from www.takeofffestival.org.uk or by calling 01325 405 405.