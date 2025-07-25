Cheer on the Lionesses as Euros final shown on the big screens in Sunderland

Ha’way the lasses!

Sunday, July 27, is a big day for football fans as England take on Spain in the Women’s Euros 2025 final.

And you can experience all the nail-biting action from Switzerland on the big screen in Seaburn as well as in Keel Square.

Kick off is 5pm BST, but there’s plenty of build up at STACK to get you in the mood for one of the biggest games in football this year.

Entertainment begins at noon, where celebrated North East performer Jason Issacs will take to the stage from noon to 2pm.

All the action will be on the big screen | Stack

At 2.45pm visitors can enjoy music from the Kirsty Forster Trio, followed by a DJ who will take guests right up to kick off.

You can also get your hands on hats and mini England flags which will be given away at the venue.

All of the Stack food and drink outlets will be open on the day to keep everyone fed and watered through the game and beyond, with two for one Pina Coladas on offer between 5pm and 7pm.

Seats are not bookable in advance so anyone wanting to attend should ensure they arrive in good time.

“There’s nowhere like STACK when it comes to enjoying the experience of a big game,” said Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director at STACK.

“And this is going to be a great opportunity for families, friends or work colleagues to have a great day out and also enjoy all of the fantastic food from our local, independent vendors.

“It’s always an incredible atmosphere and we have so much going on at all three venues to get everyone in a good mood and – hopefully – watch the Lionesses sweep to victory.”

Over in Keel Square, there is a live screening of the match at the Expo Pavilion Screen. The screening is an opportunity for residents and visitors to watch the match for free in the heart of the city.

And everybody is welcome earlier on Sunday too as from 12 noon the University of Sunderland is providing free football coaching and football tennis for all ages.

The viewing area on Keel Square will be open ahead from 3pm before the 5pm kick-off, and with seating available in the square.

Landmarks across the city have also been lit in the England colours overnight on Saturday and Sunday include Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill and Hylton Castle.