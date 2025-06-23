Centre Court comes to Sunderland for Wimbledon screenings

Experience the Wimbledon action on the big screen as Expo Sunderland Pavilion brings the world’s most iconic tennis tournament to Keel Square.

From Monday, June 30 to Sunday, July 13, selected matches from Wimbledon 2025 will be streamed live on the Expo Sunderland Pavilion big screen.

The temporary structure, which is in place until Culture House opens in autumn, has become a hub of activity over the past couple of months, hosting VE Day celebrations, SAFC’s Wembley win and an ever-changing display of digital art on its 20m by 5m LED screen, which is one of the largest in the UK.

Over the weekend, it also saw young creatives take over the space with live DJ sets and interactive workshops to help kick start the city’s Year of Music.

Wimbledon is the latest community event, with a growing programme designed to educate, inspire and connect people through sport, culture and technology. Match times and daily schedules are expected to run between 1.30pm and 6pm daily.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to bring Wimbledon to the Expo Sunderland Pavilion this summer.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to experience one of the world’s greatest sporting events in the heart of the city. With big matches, a brilliant atmosphere and the chance to come together as a community, it promises to be a summer highlight for Sunderland.”

More Pavilion events will be announced soon.