Celebrating how animals change our lives on World Mental Health Day in Sunderland
A Sunderland event is set to explore and highlight the amazing impact animals, pets and nature have on our health and wellbeing.
The city’s Hope Street Xchange is hosting a special session to mark both World Mental Health Day and World Animal Day.
Taking place on Wednesday, October 9 between 9am and 12pm, the morning will feature a range of speakers and partners aimed at recognising the benefits of our furry and feathered friends.
Durham Wildlife Trust will be there to encourage people to get back into nature, while guests will also hear from the Hen Power Project, which works to help older people get into hen-keeping to combat loneliness and improve wellbeing.
Some of the pensioners who take part in the project will be visiting with their hens to give a first-hand account of the great work the initiative does.
Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health services will also be running a mindfulness session on the day and a number of charity stalls will be set up for guests to visit.
Following the morning event, Hope Street Xchange is also hosting a Meet the Guide Dogs session in partnership with the Guide Dogs for The Blind Association.
You can see the hard-working dogs and find out more about their valuable work from trainers and owners in a 15-minute session in exchange for a £3 donation between 12pm and 2pm on the same day.
World Mental Health day is on Thursday, October 10. World Animal Day is Friday, October 4.