Cast of Rocky Horror Show check out new food offering at Sunderland Empire
The raciest of musicals is getting Wearside time warping all this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rocky Horror Show is back in town, suspenders and all, and the cast have been checking out the new food offering at Sunderland Empire in between shows.
Richard Meek, from Hairspray and Spamlot, who plays Brad and Haley Flaherty, from Mamma Mia and Chicago, who plays Janet, took a break from being stranded at Dr Frank-N-Furter’s mansion to try out the theatre's own frankfurters - Dillon's Dogs.
The gourmet hot dogs are a new addition to the food offering at the theatre, with a stand in the tower.
The love-struck pair are joined on stage by seasoned actor and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden who has joined the tour of the classic musical for a limited run in Sunderland as the Narrator.
Meanwhile, Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys/Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2000 performances around the world.
Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world and last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries, translated into 20 languages and is famed for its audience participation and fancy dress.
:: The Rocky Horror Show is at Sunderland Empire from January 8-13. Tickets from at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland