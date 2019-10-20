The cast of Motown the Musical visit Sunderland's Pop Recs
The cast of Motown the Musical checked out some Sunderland sounds as part of their time in the city.
The actors playing The Temptations in the show, which is running at Sunderland Empire until October 26, took a break to visit Pop Recs in Stockton Road, a cafe, record shop and culture space set up by members of Frankie & the Heartstrings.
Grass roots music is a fitting link to the musical which tells the story of Motown founder Berry Gordy who, with just $800 borrowed from his family, goes from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.
Hits featured in the show include Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine and more.