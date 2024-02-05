News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Carry On-style comedy in store for Sunderland at Royalty Theatre

The production takes place at Sunderland's community theatre this week.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Royalty Theatre will see in 2024 with a production of Peter Coke’s comedy, Breath of Spring, from February 6-10.

 The cast of Breath of Spring in rehearsal  The cast of Breath of Spring in rehearsal
 The cast of Breath of Spring in rehearsal

The play follows the story of Dame Beatrice, given a mink shawl by her maid.  Becoming aware of the maid’s shady past, she suspects it’s been stolen from the next flat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director Corinne Kilvington said: “Parts of this show feel like a Carry On film, even a touch of the classic St Trinians. It’s funny and feel-good in equal measure.

"But the other thing that drew me to it is that it's got such great parts for older women, something lacking across theatre, TV and film. This is a group of characters who are 'in the tea time of life' finding themselves and their friendship renewed by doing things no one thought possible.”

The play stars Lynn Huntley, recently seen in her Royalty debut in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Caroline Chapman and Jacob Hughes, alongside a number of new and familiar faces.

The Royalty Theatre will also be playing host later this month to the 7th Sunderland and Durham One-Act festival, on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th February.  This will see a number of local theatre groups showcase their talents and compete for a number of awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plays remaining this season are: Breath of Spring (6 to 10 February), The Effect (17 to 20 April) and The Girl on the Train (18 to 22 June).

Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions.  Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366. Group bookings for parties of 10 or more can be arranged via [email protected].

 

Related topics:comedy