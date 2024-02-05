Carry On-style comedy in store for Sunderland at Royalty Theatre
The production takes place at Sunderland's community theatre this week.
The Royalty Theatre will see in 2024 with a production of Peter Coke’s comedy, Breath of Spring, from February 6-10.
The play follows the story of Dame Beatrice, given a mink shawl by her maid. Becoming aware of the maid’s shady past, she suspects it’s been stolen from the next flat.
Director Corinne Kilvington said: “Parts of this show feel like a Carry On film, even a touch of the classic St Trinians. It’s funny and feel-good in equal measure.
"But the other thing that drew me to it is that it's got such great parts for older women, something lacking across theatre, TV and film. This is a group of characters who are 'in the tea time of life' finding themselves and their friendship renewed by doing things no one thought possible.”
The play stars Lynn Huntley, recently seen in her Royalty debut in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Caroline Chapman and Jacob Hughes, alongside a number of new and familiar faces.
The Royalty Theatre will also be playing host later this month to the 7th Sunderland and Durham One-Act festival, on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th February. This will see a number of local theatre groups showcase their talents and compete for a number of awards.
Plays remaining this season are: Breath of Spring (6 to 10 February), The Effect (17 to 20 April) and The Girl on the Train (18 to 22 June).
Tickets for regular season shows are £10 or £8.50 for concessions. Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366. Group bookings for parties of 10 or more can be arranged via [email protected].