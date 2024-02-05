Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royalty Theatre will see in 2024 with a production of Peter Coke’s comedy, Breath of Spring, from February 6-10.

The cast of Breath of Spring in rehearsal

The play follows the story of Dame Beatrice, given a mink shawl by her maid. Becoming aware of the maid’s shady past, she suspects it’s been stolen from the next flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Corinne Kilvington said: “Parts of this show feel like a Carry On film, even a touch of the classic St Trinians. It’s funny and feel-good in equal measure.

"But the other thing that drew me to it is that it's got such great parts for older women, something lacking across theatre, TV and film. This is a group of characters who are 'in the tea time of life' finding themselves and their friendship renewed by doing things no one thought possible.”

The play stars Lynn Huntley, recently seen in her Royalty debut in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Caroline Chapman and Jacob Hughes, alongside a number of new and familiar faces.

The Royalty Theatre will also be playing host later this month to the 7th Sunderland and Durham One-Act festival, on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th February. This will see a number of local theatre groups showcase their talents and compete for a number of awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plays remaining this season are: Breath of Spring (6 to 10 February), The Effect (17 to 20 April) and The Girl on the Train (18 to 22 June).