Call for Sunderland residents to take part in new film project
Culture chiefs have issued a rallying cry for residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to take part in a new film project.
Sunderland Culture is looking for a wide range of people to join a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ film project in partnership with the Arts Council Collection (ACC) - the UK's most widely circulated loan collection of modern and contemporary British art.
Those selected will work with filmmakers who will record the project and create a short film which will then be launched in December 2019 and will be on display in Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens’ brand-new Art Lounge for visitors to watch and enjoy.
A selected group of up to 12 ‘Art Champions’ from Sunderland will visit ACC stores at Longside in Yorkshire and Kennington Park in London, exploring the stories, histories and ideas behind artworks and the artists who made them before being asked to research and choose their favourite piece from the wider collection.
Rebecca Ball, creative director of Sunderland Culture, said: “We’re very excited to be offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Sunderland residents.
“This is a brilliant chance for local (people) to discover the breadth of artworks in the collection, and explore pieces that interest and excite them.”
Residents hoping to take part need no prior knowledge or experience in the art world and Sunderland Culture says it is hoping to bring in a wide range of diversity which can fully represent the Sunderland community.
For more information about the project visit: http://sunderlandculture.org.uk/about-us/opportunities/