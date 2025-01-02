Brilliant Auctions to hold first in-person sale at Café at the Quarter in Durham City centre

A Sunderland auctioneers is to hold its first in-person auction one year after online launch.

Brilliant Auctions in-person sale will be held at Café at the Quarter in Durham City centre, where they have been holding successful valuation days for the past few months.

The auction at 2pm on Wednesday, January 29, will be a general sale auctioneered by owner Nic Brereton.

Michelle Hill, MD of Brilliant Auctions, said: “This feels like a real milestone for us – while we love the flexibility and reach of the online environment, we’ve always wanted to hold live auctions in-person where customers can come and experience the excitement of the event and chat to us and other buyers.

“In a world where more and more takes place online, there’s still space for human interaction, and it feels like it’s becoming more special and a bit of a treat.

“We really believe there are lots of people out there who care about sustainability and want items to have multiple lives with different owners and have never considered auctions as a great way to achieve that.”

The schedule of online auctions will continue as usual with a specialist Camera and Collectables sale on February 27 and a Coins and Collectables sale on March 27.

Consignments are being welcomed for all these auction dates, so anyone interested in selling items is encouraged to get in touch. For more information, contact [email protected]

Brilliant Auctions is a general auction house with a particular interest in coins, cameras, vinyl, automobile/motorbike memorabilia and curios.