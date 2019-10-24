Bonfire Night 2019: fireworks displays and events near Sunderland
With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in Sunderland to mark Bonfire Night season in 2019
From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.
Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.
Thursday, October 31 Sunderland Spooktacular Fireworks: Barnes Park
Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks start at 7.45pm. There will be fancy dress and a fair ground.
Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children or family tickets are £16 and are available online.
Sunday, November 3 the Riverside Firework Display: Riverside Park, Ropery Lane Chester-le-Street
Gates open at 4pm and fireworks start at 6pm. There will be a fun fair and live entertainment as music from the hit musical the Greatest Showman accompanies a circus theme. Limited parking, but refreshments will be available. Tickets are £5 and under 5’s go FREE.
Friday, November 1 Seaham Seafront Firework Display: George Elmy Lifeboat Way
Gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm. There will be food stalls for a great night out and and fairground rides for family fun. FREE event.
Tuesday, November 5 Peterlee Town Council Fireworks Display: Helford Road.
Event is 5pm to 7pm, a bonfire night celebration with fun fair rides and family entertainment. Wrap up warm and enjoy the lights fill the sky with family and friends. FREE event.
Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5 at Beamish Hall:
Gates open at 5pm, live entertainment including dancers, fire breathers and live bands. There will be street food stalls and candy stalls to delight the senses and make for a fun filled family night. Enjoy watching the sky light up, while eating sweet and savory delights. Tickets £6, under 3’s go FREE and parking is an additional £5.
Tuesday, November 5 Joint Police and Fire service Annual Firework Display: Police Headquaters, Aykley Heads, Durham.
The event is 5pm to 9pm. There will be refreshments will be made available on site, fun fair rides for kids and families to enjoy and music will play to keep everyone entertained. Early bird ticket price £4, tickets at gate £5, under 5’s got FREE. Early Bird group tickets (four people) are £12.
