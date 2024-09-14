A Boldon author will give a talk on her debut novel.

Writer Kay Wilson will be interviewed about her debut novel The Stand-Up Mam by author Alistair Robinson at East Boldon Library on Monday, September 16 at 2pm.

Author Kay Wilson | Submitted

Kay’s book is about Georgie, the perfect wife and mother, who is entered into a comedy competition. It transforms her life but the growing confidence makes Georgie speak the truth about her family on stage, which sets off a dramatic chain of events.

The Stand-Up Mam has five star reviews on Good Reads and Amazon and hit No.7 on Amazon’s hot summer comedy releases.

Book blogger @Thebookmagnet said, “Kay Wilson's debut novel is fabulous and a lot darker than you'd expect from the title, but it's filled with heart and north-east wit.

“Powerful, inspirational and very entertaining, The Stand-Up Mam not only encourages you to follow your dreams but also to tell someone you appreciate them. I loved it and would definitely recommend giving it a read.”

Kay was inspired to write her novel after performing stand-up comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It had been an ambition on her bucket list following a life-threatening illness.

She said, “I’m really looking forward to talking to people about my book and why I wanted to write it. There are some funny stories about what happened to me doing stand-up so hopefully it will be entertaining for everyone!”

Tickets for the event are £5 and are available from the library in person or by telephone on 0191 536 4368.

Copies of The Stand-Up Mam will be for sale on the day and a donation per copy sold will go towards running the library. Copies are also available from Forum Books branches throughout the North East and on Amazon.