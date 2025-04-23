Bluey is heading to Sunderland Empire - here's what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bingo, Bluey, Mum and Dad are heading back to Sunderland Empire.

The Heeler Family - Bluey's Big Play UK & Ireland Tour | Mark Senior

It’s been announced that the children’s favourite will return to the theatre with live stage show, Bluey’s Big Play.

The Sunderland dates, from March 25-29, 2026, are part of a nationwide tour which will visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland, starting on October 25.

Based on the Emmy award-winning children’s TV show, the stage show features puppets, who bring the Heeler family to life, as well as music.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

The stage show has proved popular with Bluey fans | Mark Senior

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said “The play’s last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey’s Big Play live on stage in a few months."

Bluey’s Big Play features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum.

The cast who will command the puppets will be announced closer to the time.

The stage show is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

Tickets for the Sunderland dates will go on sale soon.