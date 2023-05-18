Thousands descended on the Principality Stadium on Wednesday night to see the “global icon” perform on the first UK date of her Renaissance world tour, which heads to the Stadium of Light on May 23.

The show included video projections and animations, as well as robotic devices, silver moon rovers and pyrotechnics, plus multiple extravagant outfit changes from the singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyonce’s setlist spanned her two-decade career, including tracks from last year’s Renaissance album, including Break My Soul and Cuff It.Throughout the performance the singer commanded the stage, smiling, laughing and at one point donning a striped black and gold bee outfit, paired with black gloves and sunglasses, paying homage to her nickname – Queen Bey.

Fans described feeling “so lucky” to have secured tickets for Wednesday’s show and said the atmosphere had been “buzzing”.

Most Popular

Nicola Stacey Jones, 54, from Risca in Wales, said Beyonce’s voice was “like velvet”.

“The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces. Beyonce is pitch perfect with moves to match,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time she spoke to PA, the singer’s hit song Crazy In Love had been playing, at which point Ms Jones said “everyone was on their feet”.

“It’s one of those tick box… mind-blowing, memorable moments – I was there sort of thing,” she said.

Sian Blackham, a senior media manager for a charity, said ahead of the show tracks by Beyonce had been playing “in every bar” near to the stadium.

“She’s an absolute icon,” she told PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Blackham, 44, added: “I’m a huge Beyonce fan and have loved her since her career took off with Destiny’s Child.

“I’m with my best friend, goddaughter and her auntie. This is our fourth time seeing Beyonce together, the first since the pandemic.

“We feel so lucky to be at her first show in the UK and I’m super grateful to my best friend and goddaughter who secured the tickets – no easy feat.”

Ms Blackham said she had hoped Beyonce would play her hit song Halo, which was played for the first dance at her wedding in September 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told PA her husband Matt was now a Beyonce fan “by association”.

Asked why Beyonce continued to garner so much support from fans, she said: “She’s a global icon, a powerhouse – such a talented and gifted artist.

“She’s a role model and inspiration. She’s for everyone.”

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years. As well as Sunderland, she will take in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.