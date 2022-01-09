Beamish Ice Skating 2022: The details you need to get your skates on and visit open-air rink

The real ice rink at Beamish Museum is open until the end of the February half-term holidays, so there’s plenty of time to go from novice to professional.

Beamish’s ice rink is open on weekends only from Saturday, January 8.

In addition, the rink will also be open for the whole week of the February half term, running from Saturday, February 19 until the last skating session of the season on Sunday, February 27.

School may have just returned to class this week, but the next break will be upon us before we know it! So why not give yourself something to look forward to.

Here are the details you need.

How do I get tickets and how much?

Tickets, which go on sale at 10am each day, cost £6 for children and £6.50 for adults. They include skate hire and at least 20 minutes on the ice.

Will you be going ice skating at Beamish before the season is over? Picture: Beamish Museum.

Session times run for an hour, and include boot collection and exchange, at least 20 minutes on the ice, then boot return and exchange.

Admission to the rink is on a first come, first served basis by buying tickets at the Beamish fairground on the day of your visit.

The first skating session starts at 10.15am. There are six sessions per day.

To enter the museum, visitors must pre-book an entry timeslot ticket online, as well as buying a Beamish Unlimited Pass or Friends of Beamish membership.

Visit the Beamish website for more information.

