Beach storytelling session to take place this weekend

A fun and creative story telling session will take place Vane Tempest Beach in Seaham for children to listen to stories about ship wrecks that are inspired by actual wrecks that exist along the Tees to Tyne coast.

Families will take part in a beach and shore-based scavenger hunt with visual artist Nicola Balfour to collect materials to create ship-themed beach art on the beach.

This event is for families with children aged 5 years and above. Those attending are advised to come dressed for the weather and bring their own drinks and snacks.

Vane Tempest beach

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is part of SeaScapes who work along the coastline from the Tees to the Tyne and is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The storytelling session takes place Sunday, 18 September, running from 2pm until 4pm.