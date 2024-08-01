Battle of the bands fundraiser at The Peacock in Sunderland this weekend

By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:02 BST
Bands will battle it out for a good cause this weekend.

Six bands will be taking to the stage: She Way Out, Revolve, Oiler, Redwood Grove, Liminal and Murma.

The Battle of the Bands takes place this weekend | submitted

As well as being a chance to check out some new music, it’s also a chance to help raise funds for mental health charity MIND.

Doors open from 6pm on Saturday, August 3, with bands taking to the stage from 7pm and the winner decided via a panel of judges.

Organisers Redwood Grove have collaborated with University of Sunderland’s Modern Music Industries course for the event.

Daley Shelly, guitarist with Redwood Grove, said: “As an overall, the night will be a great showcase of locally brewed talent through a diverse pool of artists with all proceeds going to a good cause that is, unfortunately and undeniably, present in a lot of folks' lives. We look forward to seeing you all there!”

All proceeds from ticket sales will be going to assist the charity Mind's work.

Tickets priced £7 are available from TicketSource

