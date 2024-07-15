Bamburgh Castle unveils its Christmas Kingdom theme for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Landmark Bamburgh Castle has unveiled its theme for Christmas 2024.

The annual Christmas Kingdom at the historic coastal castle has established itself as the largest indoor festive experience in the North East.

A previous Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle | Charlotte Graham

It may only be July, but the team, who plan the event for months in advance, has revealed that the theme for its 2024 festive installation is A Christmas Through Time.

Collaborating with award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her event design team, the castle will invite visitors on a journey through Christmas across the centuries, travelling through the castle’s staterooms - each decorated with elaborate theatrical sets, festive foliage and festive splendour.

The extravaganza will showcase Christmas from its earliest Viking beginnings and joyful medieval celebrations through to modern-day Father Christmas, the all-out Lametta-dripping glamour of retro mid 20th century decorating and onwards in to a Christmas of the future.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We love everything about Christmas and are super excited about this year’s theme which is bursting with enchantment and joy with something to delight everyone - even the grinchiest Grinch!

“People return to see our Christmas Kingdom year after year – it’s become a tradition for them to revel in Bamburgh Castle’s festive magic as part of their Christmas build-up and to celebrate the season.”

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Bamburgh Castle. It shimmers with history, adventure and has lashings of its own magic.

“We’ve been working on Christmas concepts with fabulous traditions from Bamburgh’s own rich history since February. We’re bringing in a host of wonderful new elements to add further Christmas delight that will create even more unforgettable memories for visitors.

“These include new interactive features including stunning projections and dynamic soundscapes to immerse and engage visitors in what will be a truly spectacular, stellar Christmas experience that is totally unique to Bamburgh Castle.”

Tickets are also on sale for personalised ‘Meet Father Christmas’ experiences in Bamburgh Castle. Organisers advise early booking to avoid disappointment, as personalised events sell out quickly.

The installation is part of Bamburgh Castle’s Christmas Kingdom which includes further events including Christmas Wreath Making, carol concerts and musical performances and a Christmas Shop.

A Christmas Through Time at Bamburgh Castle runs from Saturday 9 November – Sunday 5 January, daily from 10am – 4pm.

Opening to visitors on Saturday November 9, Bamburgh Castle’s A Christmas Through Time is the North East’s largest indoor festive experience. Entry is free with general admission tickets on sale now via the Castle’s website - www.bamburghcastle.com and on the gate.

Tickets are priced at adults £18.75 / children £9.40 / children aged four and under free of charge. Entry is free for Bamburgh Castle annual passholders.