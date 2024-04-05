Awful Auntie promises Easter holiday family fun at Sunderland Empire
A brand new production of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie has landed at Sunderland Empire.
Running at the theatre until Sunday, April 7, the popular tale promises plenty of family fun.
The collaboration between the bestselling children’s author and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company follows the success of fellow theatrical adaptations the Oliver Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.
Speaking about the fourth adaptation of one of his books, David said: “It’s a thrill. They’re the kings of doing family shows and so I’m really lucky that I can trust them 100% with it and with this story in particular you have to be very imaginative with the problem of moving it from the book to the stage because it’s a book that’s on a big scale.
“You’ve got a ghost, you’ve got a killer owl, you’ve got a car chase. The show has to be spectacular, funny and thrilling, and I have seen it already and it is all of those things.”
Awful Auntie stars Neal Foster as Aunt Alberta.
David said: “Neal (Foster) is a writer, director, actor, and with this piece he adapted the book, he’s directed it and he’s starring in it… a very humble man!
“We initially have a chat, I see the designs, the costumes, the sets and I come and watch rehearsals and come when the show opens but I do know that he completely knows what he’s doing. I’ve never directed a play, so the best thing is just to make sure the thing is heading in the right direction.”
*Awful Auntie is at Sunderland Empire until Sunday, April 7.
