An Audience with Coronation Street heading to Sunderland with Jack P Shepherd & co

The stars of Coronation Street are swapping Weatherfield for Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stars of the show are heading to Sunderland | Submitted

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Julia Goulding (Shona Platt), Sam Aston (Chesney Brown), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth) and a legend to be announced will be at Sunderland Empire on Sunday, September 21.

An Audience with Coronation Street is a new format hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, which is aimed at bringing you closer than ever to your favourite Corrie stars as they reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, share stories, and relive heart-warming moments from the iconic ITV show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original show in Salford has already sold out, with extra dates added to meet demand, including Sunderland.

Each show features four different stars - and one guest, surprise legend.

As part of the show, the audience can enjoy a live interview session with the stars of the show, finding out what happens between takes and more.

Tickets

Tickets for An Audience with Coronation Street go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 30.

They’re priced from £29.50 (+BF) via CUFFEANDTAYLOR.COM

Other dates on the tour

14 September 2025: London, Dominion Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby)Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan)Patti Clare (Mary Taylor)Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw)+ Legend to be announced#

19 September 2025: Sheffield, City Hall

Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland)Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan)Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne)Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor)+ Legend to be announced

20 September 2025: Salford, The Lowry, Lyric Theatre

MATINEE 2.30pm:

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor)Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne)Julia Goulding (Shona Platt)+ Legend to be announced

EVENING 7.30pm:Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby)Patti Clare (Mary Taylor)Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald)+ Legend to be announced

24 September 2025: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan)Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth)Julia Goulding (Shona Platt)Vicky Myers (Lisa Swain)+ Legend to be announced