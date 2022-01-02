Amazing winter walks in and around Sunderland for you to enjoy during the cold months

The days are short and the weather is colder than ever, but that shouldn’t mean anyone shouldn’t be able to enjoy the delights of the North East.

Sunderland and the surrounding areas offer so much throughout the year, and some parts of the region really thrive in the colder weather.

So we’ve decided to share a few tips on how to make the most out of this time of year.

Snowfall on Penshaw Monument.

Tunstall Hills offer wonderful views across the city and across the fields towards Ryhope and Silksworth throughout the year, but an evening spent overlooking Wearside is best when the nights are closing in. Anyone can head up to the viewing point just before sunset and watch the bustling city and port change from depending on sunlight to street lighting.

The surrounding nature reserve is also ideal for anyone wanting to catch a sight of Sparrowhawks and other types of bird which don’t migrate south for the winter.

Heading from the south of the City Centre to the West, and Herrington Country Park can offer some stunning views on a dry winter’s day. The famous site can look unbelievable after a light snowfall and is easy to reach regardless of the weather due to its proximity to a main road.

Across the road is Penshaw Monument which offers an alternative view across the city and surrounding areas. The hill it sits on is also an ideal sledging site when we’re lucky enough to get snow!

The National Trust also reccomend a trip to Souter Lighthouse to follow the coastal path and see a series of non migratory birds nesting in the nearby cliffs as well as the nearby Trow Quarry. The site also houses incredible geology, land forms and wildflowers. Anyone looking to extend their walk can head up the coast to Marsden Grotto for a warm meal.