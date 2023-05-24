News you can trust since 1873
All the songs Beyonce played in Sunderland at Stadium of Light gig

The set list for Queen Bey's return to Wearside

By Ross Robertson
Published 24th May 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

US singer Beyonce blew fans away with a jam-packed set list at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Beyonce in SunderlandBeyonce in Sunderland
Beyonce in Sunderland

Previous dates on the Renaissance world tour, including Cardiff and Edinburgh, had given those attending an idea of what to expect. However, there were differences to her previous performances.

    Here's the full set list from the Sunderland date:

    1. Dangerously in Love 2
    2. Flaws and All
    3. 1+1
    4. I'm Goin Down
    5. I Care
    6. I'M THAT GIRL
    7. COZY
    8. ALIEN SUPERSTAR
    9. Lift Off
    10. CUFF IT
    11. ENERGY
    12. BREAK MY SOUL
    13. Formation
    14. Diva
    15. Run the World (Girls)
    16. MY POWER
    17. BLACK PARADE
    18. Savage
    19. Partition
    20. CHURCH GIRL
    21. Get Me Bodied
    22. Before I Let Go
    23. Rather Die Young
    24. Love on Top
    25. Crazy in Love
    26. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
    27. VIRGO'S GROOVE
    28. Naughty Girl
    29. MOVE
    30. HEATED
    31. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
    32. PURE/HONEY
