All the songs Beyonce played in Sunderland at Stadium of Light gig
The set list for Queen Bey's return to Wearside
US singer Beyonce blew fans away with a jam-packed set list at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.
Previous dates on the Renaissance world tour, including Cardiff and Edinburgh, had given those attending an idea of what to expect. However, there were differences to her previous performances.
Here's the full set list from the Sunderland date:
- Dangerously in Love 2
- Flaws and All
- 1+1
- I'm Goin Down
- I Care
- I'M THAT GIRL
- COZY
- ALIEN SUPERSTAR
- Lift Off
- CUFF IT
- ENERGY
- BREAK MY SOUL
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- MY POWER
- BLACK PARADE
- Savage
- Partition
- CHURCH GIRL
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
- VIRGO'S GROOVE
- Naughty Girl
- MOVE
- HEATED
- AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
- PURE/HONEY