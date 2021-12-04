All Pints East: New beer festival in February 2022 will feature best local brewers

North Shields will be hosting a craft beer festival in February 2022 as a celebration of the local brewing scene.

Taking place on the weekend of 18, 19 and 20 February, the festival will be hosted by the Salt market Social venue in North Shields’ Fish Quay and is set to play host to many of the region’s best new local breweries.

Named All Pints East, the event will see some of the best known breweries from across the North East, such as Two By Two and Wylam, stand alongside smaller upstarts and local bars such as the Left Luggage micropub in Monkseaton metro station and Nord Bottle Shop as a celebration of the blossoming scene.

The Salt Market will be hosting the festival.

Further brewing representatives are yet to be announced.

Explaining the importance of the event, Andrew Findlay of the Left Luggage micropub said: “The independent scene here has become massive over the last few years and we have always been a really close and supportive community.

"This will be a great opportunity for people we see every day to enjoy something a bit different and see some new faces so we can show them the best of what the coast has to offer.”

The event will be run over four sessions, with one session each on the Friday evening and Sunday afternoon of the weekend and the Saturday split between two five-hour entries.

Street food and DJs will offer additional entertainment across the weekend.