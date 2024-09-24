Agatha Christie classic staged at Sunderland's Royalty Theatre this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royalty Theatre will see in the start of its 100th year with an Agatha Christie classic.

The play is running this week at the community theatre | The Royalty

Written by the ever-popular queen of mystery, Witness for the Prosecution sees prosecution and defence barristers drawn into battle over the case of Leonard Vole, a young man accused of the murder of an elderly woman. He pleads not guilty – but a string of prosecution witnesses call this into question.

The play is running at Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, from September 24 to 28 as the community theatre, which opened in 1925, starts its 2024/2025 season in style.

Director Lee Wilkins said: “I saw a production of this play down in London a few years ago and absolutely loved it. I was constantly questioning whether the prisoner was in fact guilty, and would hope our audience will be changing their mind as much as I did.

“This is the first Agatha Christie play at the Royalty Theatre for seven years, and is superbly performed by a very talented cast. I have always been impressed by the standard of acting in this theatre, and this production is further proof of the talent of the acting pool here.”

The show stars Jamie Lowes as defendant Leonard Vole, Tom Kelly as defence barrister Sir Wilfred, and new member Nancy Aigbondio as the prosecution barrister Meyers. A number of new and familiar faces complete the ensemble cast.

Tickets are available via the theatre’s Ticketsource, priced at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.