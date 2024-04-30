Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the golden sands of Blackpool and The Fylde Coast to the heritage and scenery of The Lakes and East Lancashire, see our guide to some of the areas top attractions and events in Spring 2024.

Lake District National Park

The Lake District is England's largest National Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Discover spectacular landscapes, picturesque villages, a warm welcome and a rich cultural heritage.

Explore the fells, splash about on the lakes, take a wild adventure or simply enjoy the peace. Breathe in and be inspired.

The Lake District

Liverpool Waterfront

Liverpool's Waterfront is aesthetically breathtaking, iconic and a place not to miss off your Liverpool bucketlist.

Take a look around and you'll stumble across some of the most maginificent mercantile architecture joined by world-class contemporary art and award-winning museums from maritime to music. There's an abundance of restaurants, bars, cafes and unique dockside hotels gathered in just this one beautiful part of Liverpool.

Liverpool Waterfront runs majestically along the River Mersey, including the canal link and a network of historic docks.

The waterfront comes alive with world-class events throughout the year.

Liverpool Skyline

Affinity, Fleetwood

Situated at the marina in Fleetwood the outlet is home to more than 40 top brands; you’ll find everything you need at amazingly low prices. Shop Men’s, Women’s & Childrenswear alongside footwear, homeware and beauty – all at up to 60% off RRP. You’ll also find plenty of places to eat, drink and relax.

Affinity Lancashire

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. Dare to ride ICON, reach epic heights on the Big One, and high-five your favourites at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land.

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival in its 11th year and is a five night extravaganza of music from some of the worlds Top artists including Glasto Headliner Shania Twain, Indie legends James, Manchester's finest The Courteeners not forgetting the baggy trousers wearing Ska icons Madness The festival is located on the Stunning Lytham Green with views across the ribble Estuary and beyond.

Lytham Festival

Wigan, & Greater Manchester

Manchester City Centre

The historical town of Wigan famous for its pies, Rugby League and Northern Soul also has much more on offer with a full calendar of year round events and festivals in the countryside’s seven parks, arts culture and Music, shops, and sports and leisure. And with the vibrancy of Manchester just down the road, this would be a two-in-one visit.

Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens

Lowther Pavilion

A real hidden gem of the Fylde Coast. This charming theatre and gardens is situated in Lytham, five miles south of Blackpool. The theatre boasts a wide variety of shows and music events to suit all tastes, surrounded by its stunning gardens which plays host to many events during the spring and summer.

The Backlot Cinema and diner Blackpool