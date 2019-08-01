6 of the best free events in Sunderland in August
If you’re looking for things to do this summer that won’t break the bank then these free events are ideal.
From family fun days to outdoor theatre, there’s something for all this August in Sunderland, and without having to spend a fortune.
Washington Miner’s Picnic
When: 3 August, 1-4pm
To commemorate 45 years since the closure of Usworth Colliery, a family picnic is being held in Usworth Park. As well as a packed afternoon of activities, there will be a brass band playing traditional miners songs with local Historian Keith Gregson, Time Bandits and Beamish.
Plays in the Park: The Tin Soldier
When: 10-11 August, 11:30 am and 2:30pm daily
Soak up some culture at this open air performance at Mowbray Park. Starting at the Museum and Winter Gardens Gate, the show will move around the park.
Sunderland Stories
When: Thursday 25 July to Thursday, 29 August, 6.30-8.30pm
Join Sunderland Stories every Thursday at Gallway Road to engage in arts activities and tell your stories.
John Peter Askew We exhibition
When: Saturday 15 June to Sunday 18 August 18
For 30 years John Peter Askew travelled to the easternmost city in Europe, Perm, in Russia where he documented the lives of a single family, the Chulakovs. The exhibition reveals this landmark body of work for the first time.
Eppleton Cricket Club Family fun day
When: Sun 11 August, 11am
This free event promises fun for all the family with bouncy castles, face painting, trade and craft stalls, food vans, an all day bar and fun fair rides. Plus kids can enjoy a meet and greet with Toy story’s Woody and Jessie and the PJ Masks.
Family arts & crafts day
When: Tuesday 27 August, 10am
Enjoy a day of family arts and crafts at The Clarke Lister Feel Good Centre, Earls House on 27 August. This free event also includes a buffet lunch.