The Tour of Britain arrives in Sunderland

18 photos of excited crowds and competitive cyclists as the Tour of Britain arrives in Sunderland

Crowds have turned out across Sunderland streets as stage three of the Tour of Britain rides through the city

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:52 pm

Cyclists fought torrential rain as they arrived in Sunderland, riding through the city and crossing the finish line in the city centre.

Despite the bad weather, crowds turned out in big numbers to cheer on the cyclists and give them a big Wearside welcome.

Here are 18 photos of the Tour of Britain arriving in Sunderland

1. Leading the way

Tour of Britain leaders ride throught torrentail rain at Newbottle on their way to a Sunderland town centre finish.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

2. On their way

3. All smiles

Ken and Ann Coates, front with Daughter Helen Wilkinson, her son Luca, 10 and neighbour Andrew Rowe all from Newbottle cheer on the cyclists.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

4. Big cheers

Trevor and Jayne Hopkins from Houghton-Le-Spring prepare to cheer on the Tour of Britain cyclists at Newbottle.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

