18 photos of excited crowds and competitive cyclists as the Tour of Britain arrives in Sunderland
Crowds have turned out across Sunderland streets as stage three of the Tour of Britain rides through the city
Cyclists fought torrential rain as they arrived in Sunderland, riding through the city and crossing the finish line in the city centre.
Despite the bad weather, crowds turned out in big numbers to cheer on the cyclists and give them a big Wearside welcome.
Here are 18 photos of the Tour of Britain arriving in Sunderland
Page 1 of 5