Sunderland is hosting a number of Easter activities during the school holidays

14 things you can do in Sunderland during the school Easter holidays

The school holidays bring an exciting array of activities taking place all over Sunderland this Easter, perfect for some family fun.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:05 pm

The school holidays are in full swing, with a number of family fun activities taking place across the city.

Here, we look at 14 Easter activities taking place in Sunderland during the school break.

1. Easter workshops

Learn circus skills, arts and crafts and playing games at a series of workshops put together by Sunderland BID and local businesses. There are six workshops available between Saturday 9 April and Saturday 23 April. Secure your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-easter-workshops-in-sunderland-tickets-308524062777

2. Ryhope Engines Museum

Ryhope Engines Museum will open its doors for the first time in over 900 days. The heritage site, which first opened in 1868, will reopen from Good Friday to Easter Monday from 11am-4pm.

3. Dino egg hunt

You and your little ones can help Tina the Triceratops find her 8 dino babies that are hiding around the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Available until Friday 22 April, the trail is £2.50 per person and can be purchased at the Museum Shop.

4. Interactive Easter trail

Explore Sunderland city centre using the ‘Sunderland Experience’ app to find seven interactive AR characters and six giant eggs. The trail is available until April 30 and to get a copy of the map, visit: https://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/events/free-easter-trail-eggsplore

