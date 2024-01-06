14 free winter walks to do in and around Sunderland

Here's some great walks to do in and around Sunderland - and they're all free.
1. Hetton Lyons Country Park
On the outskirts of Hetton, Hetton Lyons Country Park is a great spot for a winter walk. The park features a water sports lake with activities ran by Springboard Adventure, fishing lakes, football pitches, orienteering course, play area and is also part of the national cycling network.
2. Penshaw Monument and Herrington Country Park
Visit one of Sunderland's most-beloved landmarks, Penshaw Monument, for a steady uphill walk to the Greek-inspired folly which was built for the 1st Earl of Durham. From there, head to the nearby woods or head over the road for a walk around Herrington Country Park, which has various walking routes of different lengths. Make sure to stop for a peach melba at Penshaw Tearooms or pancakes at Love Lily.
3. St Peter's Riverside sculpture trail
The St Peter's Riverside sculpture trail is a nice easy walk for all the family. Created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley, there's 13 artworks to spot that follows the path of the River Wear as it flows out to sea.
4. Doxford Park
Doxford Park doesn't get as many visitors as larger parks, but it's steeped in history and character. Originally a garden for the home of shipbuilder Charles Doxford, Doxford Hall and its grounds were bequeathed to the city in the late 1960s. Friends of Doxford Park do a great job of promoting the park and ran a crowdfunding campaign to enhance the city's only walled garden. Known as the 'Secret Garden', it's housed within the park