14 big festivals and outdoor events heading to Sunderland in 2024

It’s set to be a bumper summer of events in Sunderland in 2024 with a host of household names performing in the city.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 15:39 BST

Here’s a round up of the festivals and outdoor events announced so far, in date order.

The Boss is back! Bruce Springsteen will be returning to the Stadium of Light on May 22, 2024 - one of only three UK dates on his tour.

1. Bruce Springsteen, May 22

The Boss is back! Bruce Springsteen will be returning to the Stadium of Light on May 22, 2024 - one of only three UK dates on his tour.

Photo Sales
90s Live kicks off the Summer Sessions at Stadium of Light on May 25. Chesney Hawkes, Blazin Squad, Lolly, Phats and Small, Abz Love, Ian Van Dahl, Jo O’Meara, and Damage will all take to the Wearside stage situated on the east exterior of the Stadium of Light. Photo by Dave Nelson.

2. 90s Live, May 25

90s Live kicks off the Summer Sessions at Stadium of Light on May 25. Chesney Hawkes, Blazin Squad, Lolly, Phats and Small, Abz Love, Ian Van Dahl, Jo O’Meara, and Damage will all take to the Wearside stage situated on the east exterior of the Stadium of Light. Photo by Dave Nelson.

Photo Sales
New outdoor events space, Keel Edge, next to City Hall, will stage a number of events including the EURO2024 fanzone from June 14 to July 14. The Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and DJs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators. Tickets required.

3. Euro 2024 Fanzone, Keel Edge, city centre

New outdoor events space, Keel Edge, next to City Hall, will stage a number of events including the EURO2024 fanzone from June 14 to July 14. The Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and DJs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators. Tickets required. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland Pride returns as Pride in Sunderland this summer, with a whole month of events planned for June. More details to be announced.

4. Pride in Sunderland, June

Sunderland Pride returns as Pride in Sunderland this summer, with a whole month of events planned for June. More details to be announced.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.