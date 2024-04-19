14 big festivals and outdoor events heading to Sunderland in 2024

Here’s a round up of the festivals and outdoor events announced so far, in date order.
1. Bruce Springsteen, May 22
The Boss is back! Bruce Springsteen will be returning to the Stadium of Light on May 22, 2024 - one of only three UK dates on his tour.
2. 90s Live, May 25
90s Live kicks off the Summer Sessions at Stadium of Light on May 25. Chesney Hawkes, Blazin Squad, Lolly, Phats and Small, Abz Love, Ian Van Dahl, Jo O’Meara, and Damage will all take to the Wearside stage situated on the east exterior of the Stadium of Light. Photo by Dave Nelson.
3. Euro 2024 Fanzone, Keel Edge, city centre
New outdoor events space, Keel Edge, next to City Hall, will stage a number of events including the EURO2024 fanzone from June 14 to July 14. The Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and DJs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators. Tickets required. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Pride in Sunderland, June
Sunderland Pride returns as Pride in Sunderland this summer, with a whole month of events planned for June. More details to be announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.