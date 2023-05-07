13 pictures of Sunderland landmarks lit red, white and blue for the coronation

Sunderland landmarks were lit up red, white and blue to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Celebrations have been taking place across the city to mark the occasion, with ‘Big Lunch’ events being the focus in many communities on Sunday.
1. Landmarks lit for the coronation
Dated: 07/05/2023
Fulwell Mill in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
2. Landmarks lit for the coronation
Dated: 07/05/2023
Keel Square in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
3. Landmarks lit for the coronation
Dated: 07/05/2023
Penshaw Monument in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP
4. Landmarks lit for the coronation
Dated: 07/05/2023
