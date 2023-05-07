News you can trust since 1873
Landmarks lit for the coronationLandmarks lit for the coronation
Landmarks lit for the coronation

13 pictures of Sunderland landmarks lit red, white and blue for the coronation

Sunderland landmarks were lit up red, white and blue to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:36 BST

Celebrations have been taking place across the city to mark the occasion, with ‘Big Lunch’ events being the focus in many communities on Sunday.

Dated: 07/05/2023 Fulwell Mill in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III

1. Landmarks lit for the coronation

Dated: 07/05/2023 Fulwell Mill in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Dated: 07/05/2023 Keel Square in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III

2. Landmarks lit for the coronation

Dated: 07/05/2023 Keel Square in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Dated: 07/05/2023 Penshaw Monument in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III

3. Landmarks lit for the coronation

Dated: 07/05/2023 Penshaw Monument in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Dated: 07/05/2023 Penshaw Monument in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III

4. Landmarks lit for the coronation

Dated: 07/05/2023 Penshaw Monument in Sunderland is illuminated red, white and blue last night (SAT) in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Related topics:SunderlandCharles III