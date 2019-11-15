Durham Lumiere 2019 first night at the Cloud at Prince Bishops

13 images of crowds flocking to Lumiere as light festival dazzles Durham

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to Lumiere as it dazzles Durham for its 10th anniversary spectacular.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 15th November 2019, 10:36 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:21 pm

The sixth edition of the festival, which has taken place every two years since 2009, is a bumper edition featuring past favourites, as well as new commissions.

Running until November 17, 2019, there’s 37 installations in total, 26 of which are outside of the central ticketed area.

1. I Love Durham

The I Love Durham piece in Market Place is proving a crowd favourite.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Getting the shot

Crowds have been capturing images using #LumiereDurham

Photo: Stu Norton

3. The Stars Come Out At Night, Walkergate

This twinkling piece in Walkergate is charming.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A Different View, Market Place and Saddler Street

Even traffic lights have been given a Lumiere makeover

Photo: Stu Norton

