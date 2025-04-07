13 fun family events in Sunderland over the Easter holidays

1 . Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable Sessions

Sunderland Aquatic Centre is offering 22 extra sessions of the Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable over the Easter school holidays. Price: £7.80 per 60-minute session. Participants must be aged 5+ (5/6/7-year-olds must be accompanied in the water on a one-to-one basis by an adult), be confident in deep water (2m), and be able to swim 25m wearing a buoyancy aid. To book, call 0191 514 4300 | Aquatic Centre