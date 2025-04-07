13 fun family events in Sunderland over the Easter holidays

Here’s some ideas if you’re looking for something to do.
1. Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable Sessions
Sunderland Aquatic Centre is offering 22 extra sessions of the Atlantis Adventure Mega Inflatable over the Easter school holidays. Price: £7.80 per 60-minute session. Participants must be aged 5+ (5/6/7-year-olds must be accompanied in the water on a one-to-one basis by an adult), be confident in deep water (2m), and be able to swim 25m wearing a buoyancy aid. To book, call 0191 514 4300 | Aquatic Centre
2. Steaming weekend, Ryhope Engines Museum
Ryhope Engines Museum is hosting a steaming weekend from April 18-21, with the addition of classic cars being displayed on Easter Sunday. See the giant Victorian beam engines of 1868 working under steam power.
The engines provided water to Wearside for 100 years and have been preserved in situ since 1970 by local volunteers. | Sunderland Echo
3. Holiday camp, Beacon of Light
Beacon of Light is hosting a holiday camp from April 14-24.
Children can participate in a range of activities during school holidays, including football, baking and multisport. Aimed at children aged 4-14, activities include Football (2 day), Train Like a Pro Day, Beauty sessions, 1:1 Coaching, Holiday Club (2 day), Baking, Arts and Crafts, Disability Football and Disability Multi-sports. Book on the Foundation of Light website. | Foundation of Light Photo: Foundation of Light
4. Family fun, Museum & Winter Gardens
Bear's Museum Adventure: Daring to Dinosaur is at the Museum and Winter Gardens on 14 April at 10am & 11:30am. Join Bear and Hannah Graham, the Storyteller, for a Museum adventure. Explore the Winter Gardens to meet the time-travelling dinosaurs. The recommended age for this activity is 4+. Book at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk | Submitted
