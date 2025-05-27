13 free things to do across the North East this half term

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th May 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 17:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The next school break is here and we know keeping the kids entertained can be tough.

Luckily, this is the final break of the academic year with the summer term now on the horizon. This also means better weather for most of us in the North East and there are plenty of things to do across the region if you are keeping an eye on the bank balance this week.

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Check out the best free things to do across the North East this week here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:North EastWeatherSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice