13 beautiful lesser-known North East towns and villages that are well worth a visit

The North East is home to some brilliant cities, known for their kind and friendly people, stunning architecture and buzzing nightlife. But, their surrounding areas are also well worth a visit.

Whether you’re a Tyne and Wear resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 towns and villages are the perfect place to start.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover 13 beautiful lesser-known places across the North East that you need to add to your ‘must-visit’ list.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Beamish Considering the popoularity of the museum, Beamish Town seems very underrated. The small town is perfect for a base to explore the County Durham countryside and has a couple of top food and drink options. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Waldridge Staying in County Durham, Waldridge can be found to the west of Chester-le-Street and boasts the stunning Waldridge Fell Country Park. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Seaton Sluice Heading north, Seaton Sluice offers amazing food, a lovely harbour site and some of the best food options between Tynemouth and Blyth. Photo: Rachael Muir Photo Sales

4 . Blanchland A bit more of a trek from the major towns of the region, Blanchland is further inland but it is worth the visit for its incredible picturesque greenery - especially over summer and the early autumn. | Google Photo Sales