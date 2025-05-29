13 beautiful lesser-known North East towns and villages that are well worth a visit

Whether you’re a resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 places across the North East are the perfect place to start.

The North East is home to some brilliant cities, known for their kind and friendly people, stunning architecture and buzzing nightlife. But, their surrounding areas are also well worth a visit.

Whether you’re a Tyne and Wear resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 towns and villages are the perfect place to start.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover 13 beautiful lesser-known places across the North East that you need to add to your ‘must-visit’ list.

1. Beamish

Considering the popoularity of the museum, Beamish Town seems very underrated. The small town is perfect for a base to explore the County Durham countryside and has a couple of top food and drink options. | Google

2. Waldridge

Staying in County Durham, Waldridge can be found to the west of Chester-le-Street and boasts the stunning Waldridge Fell Country Park. | Google

3. Seaton Sluice

Heading north, Seaton Sluice offers amazing food, a lovely harbour site and some of the best food options between Tynemouth and Blyth. Photo: Rachael Muir

4. Blanchland

A bit more of a trek from the major towns of the region, Blanchland is further inland but it is worth the visit for its incredible picturesque greenery - especially over summer and the early autumn. | Google

