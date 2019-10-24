Mural artist Frank Styles with his work at the Shipwrights Hotel, Ferryboat Lane.

12 places you can see Frank Styles' amazing murals in Sunderland

Street artist Frank Styles hit the headlines again this week after creating a striking mural in honour of the city’s mining heritage on the side of Donkin’s pub in Silksworth.

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:04 pm

It’s been one of most well-read stories online this week with tens of thousands of you sharing the story and commenting, with many readers dubbing him “Franksy” as Sunderland’s answer to Banksy. If you fancy checking out the artist’s work. We’ve rounded up some of the places you can spot his murals in the city. For Frank’s story on how he went from a teenager spraying under bridges in the South East to a celebrated Sunderland artist read here.

1. Donkin's, Blind Lane, Silksworth

Frank's latest piece at Donkin's honours the area's mining heritage and was commissioned by the pub landlord.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Barnes Subway, Hipsburn Drive

A subway in Barnes was brightened up with a series of animal images by Frank.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Shipwrights pub, Ferryboat Lane.

The only other pub to have been given a makeover by Frank is the Shipwrights, which features images of shipyard workers.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Software Centre, Sunderland city centre

The Sunderland artist has added his unique brand of art to the city's tech incubator, Sunderland Software Centre. The giant mural adorns the walls and ceiling of the atrium of the centre.

Photo: JPI Media

