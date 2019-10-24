12 places you can see Frank Styles' amazing murals in Sunderland
Street artist Frank Styles hit the headlines again this week after creating a striking mural in honour of the city’s mining heritage on the side of Donkin’s pub in Silksworth.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:04 pm
It’s been one of most well-read stories online this week with tens of thousands of you sharing the story and commenting, with many readers dubbing him “Franksy” as Sunderland’s answer to Banksy. If you fancy checking out the artist’s work. We’ve rounded up some of the places you can spot his murals in the city. For Frank’s story on how he went from a teenager spraying under bridges in the South East to a celebrated Sunderland artist read here.