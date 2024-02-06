Here's some stills, courtesy of Netflix, from series 3 of the docu-series.
1. Ha'way The Lads
The tale behind Sunderland’s quest to end their four-year League One exile will be retold when the club returns to the small screen next week.
Photo: Netflix
2. Red & White Army
Netflix will screen the third season of its acclaimed ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ documentary, which charts the Black Cats’ bid for promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, from Wednesday, February 13.
3. Series 3
The Fulwell 73 production picks up the story with 24-year-old chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now at the Stadium of Light helm and manager Lee Johnson attempting to drag the club out of the third tier.
4. Behind the scenes
The fly-on-the-wall show documents the club’s trials and tribulations on and off the pitch, but also highlights their impact on non-football staff – some of whom have established themselves as TV personalities in their own right in the two previous series – fans and the whole community.