Here’s some images from this year’s two-day festival in Cliffe Park.
1. A decade of dancing
Summer Streets returned to Seaburn's Cliffe Park over the weekend with headline performances from Field Music and Tom A.Smith. | Sunderland Echo
2. Arts & culture
As well as a host of music performances, the two-day festival featured colourful arts activities for all the family including High Tea with a twist with Levantes Dance. | Sunderland Echo
3. Fun for all
Plenty flocked to the free festival which is aimed at the whole family. Summer Streets Festival was one of the first events programmed by The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England-funded programme working to improve arts engagement across Sunderland and South Tyneside. | Sunderland Echo
4. Soaking up the atmosphere
Friends Rebecca Shields, Jess Knight and Jess Heap, who was celebrating her birthday, were among the festival-goers. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.