12 lively pictures from this year's Sunderland Summer Streets Festival in Seaburn

By Katy Wheeler
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST

The weather wasn’t always working in its favour, but Summer Streets festival still managed to celebrate 10 years in the city in style.

Here’s some images from this year’s two-day festival in Cliffe Park.

Summer Streets returned to Seaburn's Cliffe Park over the weekend with headline performances from Field Music and Tom A.Smith.

1. A decade of dancing

Summer Streets returned to Seaburn's Cliffe Park over the weekend with headline performances from Field Music and Tom A.Smith.

As well as a host of music performances, the two-day festival featured colourful arts activities for all the family including High Tea with a twist with Levantes Dance.

2. Arts & culture

As well as a host of music performances, the two-day festival featured colourful arts activities for all the family including High Tea with a twist with Levantes Dance.

Plenty flocked to the free festival which is aimed at the whole family. Summer Streets Festival was one of the first events programmed by The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England-funded programme working to improve arts engagement across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

3. Fun for all

Plenty flocked to the free festival which is aimed at the whole family. Summer Streets Festival was one of the first events programmed by The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England-funded programme working to improve arts engagement across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Friends Rebecca Shields, Jess Knight and Jess Heap, who was celebrating her birthday, were among the festival-goers.

4. Soaking up the atmosphere

Friends Rebecca Shields, Jess Knight and Jess Heap, who was celebrating her birthday, were among the festival-goers.

