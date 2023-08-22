11 things to do Sunderland over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from family fun to a food market

The weather is finally brighter and there’s a Bank Holiday weekend coming up.
If you’re looking for something to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend, here’s some of the events happening in Sunderland, from a family fun day to a food market.
1. Local Heroes food market, Sunniside
The Local Heroes food market returns to Sunniside Gardens on Saturday, August 26 from 10am until 4pm. Traders include Geordie Bangers, Love Leaf Tea, The Yolker, The Sunshine Cooperative, Pink Lane Bakery, Vaux Brewery, Acropolis, Mazzeh Spice, Davenport's chocolate and many more. Photo: submitted
2. Cool for Cats, Pop Recs
Cool for Cats, which started life in 2005 at the old Pure bar, returns to Sunderland with a new home at Pop Recs. They'll be hosting a backyard disco at Pop Recs from 12noon until 8pm on Sunday, August 27. Entry is free. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Minster Park family fun day
A free family fun day will be held at Minster Park on August bank holiday Monday from 11am-4pm. There are lots of fun activities for all the family planned including: craft stalls, tombola and cake sale in Sunderland Minster, food from Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, musical performances from Sunderland-based community choirs, join We Make Culture musicians Ashleigh and Paige for a free, family-friendly gig and much more. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Elemore Country Park festival
The newly transformed Elemore Country Park will host an afternoon of live music and free family entertainment on Saturday 26 August between 11am and 5pm. Live music will include performances from Lake Poets, DENNIS and Houghton Brass Band. Photo: Stu Norton