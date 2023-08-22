11 things to do Sunderland over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from family fun to a food market

3 . Minster Park family fun day

A free family fun day will be held at Minster Park on August bank holiday Monday from 11am-4pm. There are lots of fun activities for all the family planned including: craft stalls, tombola and cake sale in Sunderland Minster, food from Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, musical performances from Sunderland-based community choirs, join We Make Culture musicians Ashleigh and Paige for a free, family-friendly gig and much more. Photo: Stu Norton