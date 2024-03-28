Here's a round-up of some of the events happening if you're looking for something to do.
1. Easter Soiree, The Kings Arms, Deptford
The new look beer garden at The Kings Arms in Deptford will be launched with an Easter Soiree. Taking place from from 2pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, the event will feature some familiar faces with sets from North East club night Ward 10 DJs Ryan Cumiskey, Garry Ogden and Keiron as well as Gavin McClary (Chicago Damn) and Lee Forster (Forriner).
Running until 11pm, it's free entry in and will also feature BBQ food from the team at The Kings Arms, as well as cask, keg and cocktails.
2. Easter Weekender, The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist will celebrate its first Bank Holiday in the city with an Easter Weekender running from Thursday, March 28 to Monday, April 1, the four-day celebrations will feature bottomless drink options and live music, as well as roast dinner on the Sunday.
3. Fire Eaters, The Fire Station
The Fire Station is turning up the heat this Bank Holiday weekend with a new food and music event.
A three-day extravaganza, Fire Eaters will feature street eats and beats over the Easter weekend. Starting at 4pm on Good Friday (March 29), there will be fish and chips street food and more, as well as DJ sets across the weekend.
4. Easter Market, Pop Recs
Pop Recs is holding an Easter Market on Saturday, March 30 from 10am to 3pm. It's free entry and there's a whole host of local traders including coffee and lifestyle brand RESINN, Under the Ivy Flowers, Stix Studio, Vaux and many more.
