1 . Easter Soiree, The Kings Arms, Deptford

The new look beer garden at The Kings Arms in Deptford will be launched with an Easter Soiree. Taking place from from 2pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, the event will feature some familiar faces with sets from North East club night Ward 10 DJs Ryan Cumiskey, Garry Ogden and Keiron as well as Gavin McClary (Chicago Damn) and Lee Forster (Forriner). Running until 11pm, it's free entry in and will also feature BBQ food from the team at The Kings Arms, as well as cask, keg and cocktails.