11 pictures from the Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2023
Another great day for Sunderland
Scores of cyclists enjoyed a ride out on a sunny autumn day in the city as the Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride returned to the city for 2023.
Deputy Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall and her Consort, partner Alistair Thomson, saw the riders off at the start of this year's event.
Cyclists set off from the Beacon on Light, taking on 12, 20 and 40-mile courses through woodland, urban and rural terrain, with marshals, first-aid cover, bike-mechanics and pick-up vehicles on hand to help if needed.
Images c/o North News and Pictures.
