11 pictures from the Sunderland BIG Bike Ride 2023

Another great day for Sunderland

By Ross Robertson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST

Scores of cyclists enjoyed a ride out on a sunny autumn day in the city as the Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride returned to the city for 2023.

Deputy Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall  and her Consort, partner Alistair Thomson, saw the riders off at the start of this year's event.

Cyclists set off from the Beacon on Light, taking on 12, 20 and 40-mile courses through woodland, urban and rural terrain, with marshals, first-aid cover, bike-mechanics and pick-up vehicles on hand to help if needed.

Images c/o North News and Pictures.

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

1. The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

2. The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

3. The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

4. The BIG Bike Ride 2023

The BIG Bike Ride 2023

