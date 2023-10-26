If you’re planning on booking up for the Christmas tradition, here’s a round up of pantos taking place across the North East.
1. Beauty & the Beast, Sunderland Empire, December 8 -31
Oh la la! The Beauty & the Beast cast say we can expect “hilarity and fairy dust” at this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. Running from Friday, December 8, 2023 – Sunday, December 31, 2023, this year’s seasonal spectacular will star Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge actor Charlie Hardwick as Fairy Bon Bon, Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite Olivia Birchenough as Belle and Samuel Wyn-Morris, who last appeared at the Empire in the UK Les Misérables tour, as the monstrous Beast. And, back by popular demand, are Empire panto regulars Miss Rory (from Newcastle’s Boulevard cabaret club ) who’ll be appearing in an array of colourful costumes this year as Rorina La Plonk alongside panto comic Tom Whalley, reinvented as Louis La Plonk. Photo: Barry Pells
2. Pinocchio, Theatre Royal Newcastle, November 28 - January 14
South Shields singer-songwriter Joe McElderry is set to make a triumphant return to Newcastle Theatre Royal this year as Jiminy Cricket in a brand-new pantomime, Pinocchio, which is running from November 28 to January 14. Having proved a firm favourite with audiences since joining the cast in 2021 for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Joe will team up with the previously announced comedy superstar Danny Adams as Pinocchio, returning favourites Clive Webb as toymaker Geppetto and Chris Hayward, turning once again to the side of good, as Dame Rita. Photo: Theatre Royal
3. Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, Darlington Hippodrome, December 8-31
Pantomime will be making a magical return to Darlington Hippodrome from December 8-31 with pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates set to headline Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, playing the Prince. Gareth will be joined by the The Chase’s Vixen Jenny Ryan as The Wicked Queen, the hilarious Josh Benson as Muddles, Marina Lawrence-Mahrra as Snow White, and Jamie Jones as Mrs Nelly Nightnurse. Photo: Scott Akoz
4. Aladdin, Customs House, South Shields, November 23 - January 6
"The Little Panto With The Big Heart" returns to Customs House, South Shields, with Aladdin running from November 23 to January 6. It's written by panto favourites Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson. Photo: Stu Norton