1 . Beauty & the Beast, Sunderland Empire, December 8 -31

Oh la la! The Beauty & the Beast cast say we can expect “hilarity and fairy dust” at this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. Running from Friday, December 8, 2023 – Sunday, December 31, 2023, this year’s seasonal spectacular will star Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge actor Charlie Hardwick as Fairy Bon Bon, Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite Olivia Birchenough as Belle and Samuel Wyn-Morris, who last appeared at the Empire in the UK Les Misérables tour, as the monstrous Beast. And, back by popular demand, are Empire panto regulars Miss Rory (from Newcastle’s Boulevard cabaret club ) who’ll be appearing in an array of colourful costumes this year as Rorina La Plonk alongside panto comic Tom Whalley, reinvented as Louis La Plonk. Photo: Barry Pells