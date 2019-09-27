11 of the best Sunderland and Seaham curry houses to turn up the heat this weekend

If you’re after some Indian food, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best takeaways and restaurants in Sunderland and Seaham.
1. Riz'Q, The Bridge, New Herrington
A Wearside curry house was named amongst the best in the country last month after it was nominated for a prestigious award by its customers. Owner and chef Iqbal Hussain said he had no idea his business, Riz’Q in New Herrington had even been nominated for an award until his friend told him. Although the takeaway at The Bridge didn’t go on to win the title of North East’s Best Takeaway at the English Curry Awards 2019, it was the only one in Sunderland and the surrounding area to be short-listed.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Goa, Queens Parade, Seaburn
Enjoy classic Indian food with a view of the North Sea at this seafront favourite. It's got such a good reputation that it's attracted celebrity diners including former politician turned presenter Michael Portillo and actor Ross Kemp.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Moti Raj, Sunderland city centre
One of Sunderland's longest-running Indian restaurants, Moti Raj has been dishing up Dhals for 45 years. It's an institution in the city and is perfect for walk-ins, especially if you fancy a post match curry on your way home.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace, Ashbrooke.
Housed in one of Ashbrooke's finer buildings, Yuvraaj is a regular winner in the Echo's Curry House of the Year competition, which is voted for by readers. It has a luxurious dining room, as well as a waiting area for people collecting their curries. Manager and owner Moni Hussain, 32, opened the business in 2015 and since then it has become a favourite among curry fans.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
