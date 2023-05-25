100 young dancers wanted for Sunderland Empire show - here's how to audition

Young dancers have the chance to perform on stage at the Sunderland Empire, with up to 100 males and females wanted to take part.

The English Youth Ballet (EYB) is auditioning for young dancers aged eight to 18 for a production of Coppelia.

Auditions take place on Wednesday, June 7 at the theatre in High Street West.

A previous audition.

The dancers will be offered the chance to train and rehearse with, and then dance alongside, international professional principal dancers in the colourful production for three performances to be presented at the Empire on September 1 and 2, 2023.

The EYB, now in its 25th year, is a national touring ballet company with director Janet Lewis MBE at its helm.

Miss Lewis enjoyed an illustrious dancing career with the Royal Ballet Company and London Festival Ballet dancing alongside such greats as Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev.

She said: “The EYB audition is an experience in itself. EYB is all about performance experience and this starts at the audition as the dancers are given a regular ballet class with parents and family encouraged to watch. We are looking for young dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing."

Each audition will take the form of a regular ballet class but it will take place on the stage. The cost is £20. Parents are invited to watch the audition from the auditorium.

Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful.

The company consists of a core team of eight international principal dancers, two artistic ballet staff, two wardrobe mistresses and four theatre technicians.

The principal dancers have danced in some of the world’s greatest companies including English National Ballet and the Vienna Festival Ballet.

The EYB is known for its lavish, large-scale classical ballets and the company says critics have praised the quality of the beautiful sets and costumes.

Auditions will be held at the following times. Organisers say it is advisable to register in advance but it is possible to register on the day, 30 minutes prior to the relevant audition time.

4.30 – 6.15pm Audition 1 (for dancers aged 8 – 11)

6.45– 8.30pm Audition 2 (for dancers aged 12 – 18)