10 things you need to know about Kynren
Kynren returned to Auckland Castle at the weekend and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the spectacle.
*Seating: seating is all outdoor on raked stands.
*Weather: no performance of Kynren has ever been cancelled due to the weather.
*Clothing: a rain coat and jacket is recommended as the temperature can drop. Shoes need to be suitable for fields.
*Parking: frequent shuttle buses run from car parks to the stage area and are well sign-posted.
*Food and drink: food and drink from the likes of Tango burger bar, can be purchased in the food village but queues are long. The stalls stop serving around 15 minutes before the show and there is none served throughout the performance.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
*Length: the show is an hour and a half long with no interval. You’re advised to get there around 45 minutes before for bag and security checks.
*Age: the show is suitable for all ages. Read our review here.
*Pre-show entertainment: this year there’s a Georgian Animal Croft – where you can meet Kynren’s cast of animal actors. The attractions, gift shop and food village open up three-and-a-half hours before the show begins (three hours before in September).
*Opening times: every Saturday night (except August 3) until September 14 at various times.
*Tickets: adult prices start from £25 for a standard ticket to £59 for VIP. Child tickets, aged 4-17, are £10 cheaper than the adult equivalent. Toddlers up to three go free if they can sit on an adult’s lap.