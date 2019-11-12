10 things to do this weekend from Lumiere to outdoor ice skating

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.
1. Lumiere, Durham City, November 14-17
Fogscape, which first appeared in Lumiere 2015, is one of the past attractions to return for this year's event. There will be 37 attractions in total, spread across the city. 26 of the 37 artworks are located outside the ticketed area. Tickets for the ticketed central area have now all gone.
Photo: Artichoke
Copyright:
2. The Bodyguard, Sunderland Empire, November 12-23
The Bodyguard musical is running at Sunderland Empire from November 12-23. The international, award-winning musical stars Alexandra Burke as she makes her return to the role of Rachel Marron. Based on the film of the same name, it tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge - what they don’t expect is to fall in love. It features the music of Whitney Houston.
Photo: Tour photo
Copyright:
3. Cinderella, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until November 16
Northern Ballet makes a highly-anticipated return to Newcastle with its enchanting adaptation of Cinderella, the world’s most famous rags to riches fairytale from November 12-16. In Northern Ballet’s Cinderella, a tragic end to a perfect summer’s day sees Cinderella with no choice but to accept a desolate life of servitude. At the mercy of her wicked Stepmother, Cinderella seeks joy where she can but after encountering the handsome carefree Prince skating on a glistening lake of ice, she yearns for another life. Despite her sadness, Cinderella never forgets to be kind and her generosity is repaid when a chance encounter with a mysterious magician changes her destiny forever.
Photo: Northern Ballet
Copyright:
4. Joe McElderry, Customs House, South Shields, November 17
Joe McElderry The Impossible Dream is at Customs House, South Shields, on Sunday, November 17. Joe celebrates 10 years of music – come along and see Joe perform many of the songs that have made him the star that he is today. Recently Joe has been touring the UK in various productions, playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more recently in Club Tropicana where he is playing the lead Garry, again receiving rave reviews.
Photo: Library photo
Copyright: