10 things to do this weekend from Lumiere to outdoor ice skating

3 . Cinderella, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until November 16

Northern Ballet makes a highly-anticipated return to Newcastle with its enchanting adaptation of Cinderella, the world’s most famous rags to riches fairytale from November 12-16. In Northern Ballet’s Cinderella, a tragic end to a perfect summer’s day sees Cinderella with no choice but to accept a desolate life of servitude. At the mercy of her wicked Stepmother, Cinderella seeks joy where she can but after encountering the handsome carefree Prince skating on a glistening lake of ice, she yearns for another life. Despite her sadness, Cinderella never forgets to be kind and her generosity is repaid when a chance encounter with a mysterious magician changes her destiny forever.

Photo: Northern Ballet

