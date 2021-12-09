Our photographer Kevin Brady captured the beautiful festive scene. Why not pop along and see for yourself?
1. Washington Village at Christmas - Washington Arms.jpg
The Washington Arms looks especially delightful at this time of year.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Washington Village at Christmas - the Green 2.jpg
The Festive scene on the green at Washington Village.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Washington Village at Christmas - Cross Keys.jpg
The historic Cross Keys pub is looking even cosier than usual.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Washington Village at Christmas - Green cafe.jpg
The Village Green tea room and gift shop, all decked out for the festive season.
Photo: Sunderland Echo