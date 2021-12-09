This beautiful Christmas tree sets the scene for Washington Village.

10 pictures of Christmas splendour at Washington Village Green - perhaps the most beautifully festive place in Sunderland

With it’s war memorial, old pubs and shops and historic buildings, the scene at the the green in Washington Village is worth seeing at any time. But it’s even more special when the Christmas lights are glowing.

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:25 pm

Our photographer Kevin Brady captured the beautiful festive scene. Why not pop along and see for yourself?

What you might not know about the history of Washington Village – it's not as sleepy as you thought

1. Washington Village at Christmas - Washington Arms.jpg

The Washington Arms looks especially delightful at this time of year.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Washington Village at Christmas - the Green 2.jpg

The Festive scene on the green at Washington Village.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Washington Village at Christmas - Cross Keys.jpg

The historic Cross Keys pub is looking even cosier than usual.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Washington Village at Christmas - Green cafe.jpg

The Village Green tea room and gift shop, all decked out for the festive season.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

